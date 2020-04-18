President unveils plan to open up America again

President Donald Trump on Thursday presented a three-phase plan to reopen America again, but it the decisions on how states proceed with those guidelines will remain with the state governors.

During a lengthy press conference the president called the recommendations, “the next front in our war, which is called opening up America again.” Surrounded by his pandemic task force, Trump explained the strategies will be based on hard, verifiable data and benchmarks must be met at each phase. He continued it is implementable on a statewide or county-by-county basis at the discretion of each state’s governor.

As of Thursday more than 32,000 people had died from Coronavirus in the United States. In addition, more than 22 million people have filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance during the last four weeks as the job market in every sector of the economy has been devastated by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

Before implementing any of these guidelines a “gating” criteria must be met by the state or the region. It includes a downward trajectory of documented case within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests with a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests) as well as hospital preparedness, which includes treating all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers including emerging antibody testing.

The guidelines, it was reported, represent the “consensus of medical professionals,” including Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus response coordinator; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert and Dr. Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Click on the link below to read the full plan to reopen America.

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/guildine-to-reopen-smaller.pdf

Read the full story on the guidelines and response from Texas Governor Greg Abbott from his Friday news conference in the weekend Bowie News.