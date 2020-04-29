Primary runoff vote consolidates into 1 location

By BARBARA GREEN

Uncertain where the COVID-19 restrictions may be in July, Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall asked to consolidate the July 14 party primary runoff into one central location in Montague.

Members of the commissioner’s court met Monday in regular session via video conference.

Wall told the court this (virus) may blow over by the July election, but she needs to be prepared. The administrator added she also is uncertain how many judges she may have available especially in light of many of them are senior citizens who are in the higher-risk for the virus and may not want to work.

Generally, a primary runoff would have at least four locations with one in Montague, Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo with early voting at Montague.

Wall referred to the last primary runoff where they had 681 vote in the Republican race and 14 in the Democratic race. She anticipates the November general election will operate normally unless the pandemic resurfaces.

