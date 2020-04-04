PVISD moves ahead with cafetorium project

Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District met on March 9 and March 30.

The district will move forward with its construction project even though school is closed due to the virus.

The board approved the guaranteed maximum price and notice to proceed which allows Superintendent Tim West to conduct business related to the project. The subcontractor bids also related to the cafetorium project also were approved.

All teacher contracts for 2020-21 were approved and every teacher indicated they would return to PVISD next year. School board goals were approved and the wellness policy was updated.

The March 30 meeting was the district’s first meeting using Zoom teleconferencing due to the Coronavirus limits.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.