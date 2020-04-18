Region B Water Planning public hearing slated

The Region B Water Planning Group will conduct a public hearing via teleconference at 6 p.m. on April 22 in Wichita Falls to receive verbal comments on the adopted 2021 Region B Initially Prepared Plan.

Got to the authority website to obtain at regionbwater.org to obtain the video conference code or invite. Region B includes the counties of: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, King, Montague, Wichita and Wilbarger. Verbal and written comments will be accepted.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 22. The mailing address is: Russell Schreiber, P.E. RWPF-B Chair, c/o Red River Authority of Texas, Box 240, Wichita Falls, TX 76307.

