Saint Jo gets new baseball lights

Along with Saint Jo Independent School District renovating its campus this year, the Panthers also upgraded the baseball field.

Athletic Director Mark Stevens said the company doing the renovations offered to do the lights on the baseball field as well.

Initially planned for this summer after the baseball season and school year were over, the guy in charge said it would not take his crew more than a week to do the job.

Stevens said the crew got started on either March 5-6.

The team saw a glimpse of the finished project when it was coming back from a tournament in Poolville on March 13.

“You could see the lights from far away as we made it closer to the school,” Stevens said. “Our guys were real excited to play under those lights the next week on March 17.”

That did not happen thanks to COVID-19.

Saint Jo players still hold out the hope they will get to play under those lights.