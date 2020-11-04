Second positive test strikes nursing home nurse

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County added one more COVID-19 case this week as a nurse at a local nursing home tested positive.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health officer, said he received the news of the test on Wednesday afternoon. It involves a member of the nursing staff at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie. He explained the nursing home had already implemented Coronovirus response protocol for long-term care.

Thus far during this pandemic there have been only two positive tests in Montague County. The patient from the Nocona area who tested positive earlier this month has since recovered and is clear. The Bowie case is the second.

Michael Daily, administrator at Advanced Rehab, said they are doing everything they can to ensure stopping the spread of the virus within the facility.

“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time,” said Daily.

