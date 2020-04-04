Spring marks returns of Yard of the Month contest

Spring’s arrival heralds the return of The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest recognizing the beautification efforts of our local citizens.

Sponsored by your Bowie News, the contest winner will get bragging rights for a month with the Yard of the Month sign staking the claim in your yard. There also will be a photo in The Bowie News.

Deadline to submit a nomination of the April Yard of the Month is April 23. Yard of the Month will run April, May and June prime growing months.

Call 872-2247 to make a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow-up with a phone call to make sure it arrives.

Include the name of nominee, address and contact information for the nominee. The winner will be announced in the April 29 edition.

Nominations will be taken each month through an announced deadline date. Judges will then visit these yards with the winners named in edition closest to the end of the month.

The contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep for your neighborhood.

Criteria will include:

• Ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.

• Landscaping also will be considered, but should also include not only annuals for the season, but permanent landscaping such as shrubs or decorative structures.