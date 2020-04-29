Sunset area man killed in train/pickup accident

A Sunset area man was killed when the pickup he was driving was struck by a train Saturday afternoon.

Jack Lawson, chief deputy of the Montague County Sheriff’s office, said deputies investigated since the accident occurred on a private railroad crossing.

The crash occurred at 1 p.m. on April 25 at 1033 Spur 511 near Sunset. Lawson said Burlington Northern train was traveling south on the track when the operator said he saw the pickup driver attempt to speed up to make it over the crossing, but the train struck the pickup.

Garry Wise, who lives at 752 Spur 511, was killed in the crash. Justice of the Peace David Allen pronounced the death, but also sent the body to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.