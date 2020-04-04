Texans ordered to ‘stay at home;’ county extends similar order

By BARBARA GREEN

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order this week requiring Texans to stay home through the end of April and abide by social distancing when accessing or providing “essential services,” which will continue to operate.

Texas school closures also were extended to at least May 4 all in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Montague County officials followed the state’s lead and extended the county judge’s order issued on March 26 which encouraged citizens to stay at home. The commissioner’s court met through video conference Thursday and extended the court order indefinitely.

The governor’s new order requires all Texans to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact. It came on the heels of growing pressure from local government officials around the state, as well as medical professionals and lawmakers to establish uniform statewide policies.

Abbott rejected the term shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, explaining citizens may leave their homes for essential services and domestic travel is not restricted. Essential services are based on Homeland Security guidelines focusing on infrastructure work force such as public health, transportation, food, agriculture and more. Religious services were deemed essential, but they must abide by meeting and social distance limits.

