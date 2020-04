The University Interscholastic League, serving as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council, will meet Sunday, April 5 at 9 a.m. via videoconference. It will be available Live on the UIL MAC Webpage and the UIL YouTube page.

An agenda for Sunday’s meeting can be found at the following link: https://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/MAC_Agenda_April_20.pdf