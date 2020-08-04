Water plant switches to bleach; wastewater UV being installed

By BARBARA GREEN

Two major infrastructure improvements costing more than half a million dollars are underway at the City of Bowie Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The projects are a disinfectant conversion from chlorine gas to bleach at the water treatment plant and installation of a ultraviolet system at the sewer plant.

Both of these updates have been discussed on and off for several years, but they finally got approval in the budgets for 2018-2019 and 2019-20 as the city took out loans to make large purchases. If things continue to run smoothly, both projects could be complete within 45 days.

