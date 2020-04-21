William Robert Dryg

May 26, 1936 – April 18, 2020

NOCONA HILLS – William “Bill” Robert Dryg, 83, died in Nocona, TX on April 17, 2020. A private family celebration will take place at a later date.

Dryg was born in Challapampa, Bolivia on May 26, 1936 to parents Donald and Bertha Dryg. He attended University High School, where he was a varsity wrestler and graduated in 1955. He moved to San Jose, CA to attend junior college before returning to Minneapolis to marry Pat, and welcomed their four children. He worked a restaurant chef.

Dryg worked at the Turtle Hill Golf Course in Muenster. Dryg married Dorothy Williams in 2001and moved to Nocona Hills.

He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Bertha Dryg; brother, Tom Dryg; and wife, Dorothy.

He is survived by his siblings Fred, Don, Charlie, Ed, and Liz; daughters Terri and Kimberly; and sons Robert and Michael; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Nocona Hills Community Church.