July 17, 1931 – April 15, 2020

NOCONA – Winnie P. Erger, 88, Nocona, TX died on April 15, 2020.

A service for the immediate family took place April 18, at 1 pm in Nocona at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in the small chapel followed by gravesite interment in Montague. The family plans for a celebration of her life at a future opportune time to be determined.

Erger was born in Montague to S.D. Hoover and Ruth Haynes. She attended Nocona High School as a member of the class of 1949, as well as Texas Women’s University in Denton and graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls as an educator.

Erger was married to Robert J. Erger on June 29, 1979, and taught elementary education as a special education teacher in Wichita Falls and Dallas before retiring in McKinney. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bowie.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, as well as sisters Ruth McGee, Kemp, Vivian Covington, Leander and Nell Carelock, Bowie.

She is survived by sisters Mary Norman, Canton; Helen Hightower, Bowie; brothers Sam Hoover, Henrietta; and Jody Hoover, Montague; son Toby Pollard; daughter Paige Veigl; step children Robert Erger II, Michael Erger and Jeanne Donaldson, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers, well wishers also may consider a donation to any of their favorite charity.