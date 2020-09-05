The Saint Jo High School athletics program hired a softball coach for next year after the program’s first season was cut short midway through.

Kelly Skidmore comes to Saint Jo from Weatherford where she has been a PE teacher for the last 12 years. Before that she first served as an assistant coach at Clarksville and Aledo. While with the Lady Cats, Skidmore was a part of the program’s state title win in the 2008 season.

Wanting to get back into coaching, a lot of circumstances lined up for Skidmore. She has family in Saint Jo that was prompting them to make the move before the coaching job even lined up.

Skidmore also is related to Katie Morman, the junior high and high school principal.

“We really lucked out,” athletic director Mark Stevens said. “She has won a state title in Aledo. She had been out of coaching for a bit, but was looking to get back into it. She and her husband have land near Saint Jo and were looking to move here anyway. We are excited to have her.”

While her previous experience is at some bigger schools, Skidmore is excited the intimacy provided at a small school will allow her to impact her athletes.

“At Aledo we got so big,” Skidmore said. “We had to have tryouts and cut players who wanted to play. I am looking forward to having the chance to get to know every girl.”

Skidmore likes the challenge that will be starting the Lady Panther softball program.

