All Bowie residents and businesses are invited to participate in a Mother’s Day Parade to brighten the days of those who have been in quarantine at Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care.
The drive-through event will be at 10 a.m. on May 8. Guests are invited to take part by decorating your vehicle. Call Tiffany Crawford or Deanie Crow for further details at 872-2283.
Advanced Rehab plans Mother’s Day drive-through event
