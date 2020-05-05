September 22, 1950 – April 30, 2020

GAINESVILLE – Alan Perrin, 69, died on April 30, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at First Baptist Church of Gainesville at a date later to be determined.

Perrin was born on Sept. 22, 1950 to Bill and Faye Perrin, Gainesville. He attended Texas State University, where he met Andra Parman. Perrin and Andra were married on Jan. 26, 1974 in San Marcos. He married again Reida Bennett on April 26, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Andra, and his parents Bill and Faye Perrin.

Perrin is survived by his wife Reida Perrin; son, Brian, West Palm Beach, Michael, Justin TX; step-sons, Brian and Brad Bennett, Corinth; siblings, Wallace Perrin and Bob Perrin, Gainesville, and Susan and Les Scott, St. Jo; and five grandchildren.