September 20, 1923 – April 24, 2020

MUENSTER – Angeline “Angie” Knabe Lutkenhaus, 96, Muenster died on April 24, 2020 in Gainesville, TX.

A private service was on April 27, 2020 with the Rev. Joseph Keating officiating. The service was under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Muenster. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Lutkenhaus was born Sept. 20, 1923 to Albert and Anna (Stoffels) Knabe. Angie attended Sacred Heart School and later worked at Camp Howze in 1943 during the war. There, she met and married Roy Schumacher. She attended beauty school in Wichita Falls. And received her degree in October 1946. In 1958 she married Arthur B. “Bobby” Lutkenhaus. She opened her business, “Angie’s Beauty Shop,” where worked 73 years as a hairdresser before retiring.

Angie is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Anna Knabe; husband, Arthur “Bobby” Lutkenhaus; daughters, Diane Peek and Ruby Wimmer Russell; four grandchildren, Melissa Koelzer, Shawna Wimmer, Tina Marshall and Dakota Lutkenhaus; one great grandson; brothers, Albert, Gilbert, Adolph, Leonard and Arnold Knabe; and sisters, Lorin Morrison, Adeline Devers, Lillian Cardwell and Margaret Schmitt.

She is survived by children Robert “Bobby” Lutkenhaus, Jan Lutkenhaus, Troy and Tina Lutkenhaus, Donny Lutkenhaus and Duane Lutkenhaus all of Muenster; daughter, Janel Harding, Aubrey; sister, Anselma Knabe, Fort Worth; 30 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.