Arrestor burns out at substation

Electrical power went out shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night when a lightning arrestor on top of the large transformer at the City of Bowie substation burned out.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said the city electric crew work with a team from Brazos Electric which operates the feeder lines into the station. He explained while it was a “relatively easy fix” for the crews, the city crew has been working almost non-stop since the storm.

Power was back on across the city about 11:15 p.m. Cunningham said a technician from ShermCo was coming to check on a relay at the substation this week, so they plan on having them check the arrestor while on site. Power went out around 3 p.m. Friday during repair work at the station. Power came back on at 4:30 p.m.

While additional repairs were underway at the substation Friday afternoon there was a problem that led to the power going off at 3 p.m. and not coming back on until 4:30 p.m.