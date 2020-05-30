Athletic facilities take storm damage

Some of Bowie High School’s athletic facilities suffered damage during last week’s tornado on May 22.

The main gym floor that both volleyball and basketball teams play their games will have to be replaced.

An A/C unit was reportedly blown off during the storm, opening up a hole in the roof where rain flooded the floor.

At the football stadium, a light pole had been blown down onto the baseball field.

Along with some fence damage, the turf had been pulled away from the track and started to bunch up in several places.

Athletic director Cory Mandrell said he was told that both the football field and gym floor would be able to get fixed by the time August comes around, when fall practice begins for football and volleyball.