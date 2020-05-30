Athletic workouts can start June 8

The University Interscholastic League announced on May 22 that schools around the state can start organized summer workouts on June 8.

There is a long list of guidelines UIL has listed districts have to meet, along with continuing to follow state and local laws as well.

Bowie athletic director Cory Mandrell said he and his coaches plan to start summer workouts on June 8. He is planning to meet with his staff next week and iron out all of the finer details, with the main focus being on following the guidelines to a tee.

Nocona athletic director Rick Weaver says his district is also planning to start June 8.

He is planning to have multiple times for smaller groups to have time in the weight room among many other precautions to keep people safe.

