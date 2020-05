Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care invited the community to take part in a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration for residents who have been unable to see visitors due to the COVID-19 quarantine. There were 36 vehicles taking part including city police and fire, family members waving posters and other friends waving hello. (Above) These animal characters came from Angel’s Care Home Health. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Rowdy the Bowie High School mascot waves to residents in the Mother’s Day parade Friday.