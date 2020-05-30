BISD selects new BJH assistant principal

Bowie Junior High School has a new assistant principal following a meeting of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees Wednesday night.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said the two finalists were interviewed and a recommendation made for Sara Cravens to take the position. There were 12 applicants for the position and a campus committee narrowed it to four and then two.

Cravens comes to Bowie Junior High from Haslet Elemetnary School and Roanoke Elementary School in Northwest ISD where she was assistant principal since 2016.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.