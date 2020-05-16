Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 19 in regular session.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will present the preliminary property values for 2020; discuss certain individuals who entered grade nine before the 2011-12 school year; Texas Association of School Boards facility study update; graduation plan; 2020-21 calendar discussion; department updates and TASB spring workshops.
Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will discuss the instructional materials update and the principals will provide the year-end updates for their respective campuses.
The memo of understanding between Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming to complete the outside audit is scheduled along with two instructional waivers going to the state agency.
BISD Trustees meet May 19
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 19 in regular session.
Leave a Reply