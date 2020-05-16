BISD Trustees meet May 19

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 19 in regular session.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will present the preliminary property values for 2020; discuss certain individuals who entered grade nine before the 2011-12 school year; Texas Association of School Boards facility study update; graduation plan; 2020-21 calendar discussion; department updates and TASB spring workshops.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will discuss the instructional materials update and the principals will provide the year-end updates for their respective campuses.

The memo of understanding between Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming to complete the outside audit is scheduled along with two instructional waivers going to the state agency.