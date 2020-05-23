Bowie baseball coach laments lost season

Submitted by

Coach Glen Dunnam

This is not something I ever thought would happen. We always tell the younger players that they need to make the most of every year because it will be over before you know it. This year it was over before we really got deep in the season. This will be a year they will never forget. We had a relatively young team and we had a lot of things to cover before district started.

We, as coaches, were excited about what the season had in store. We expected to make a run at the district championship if things fell into place, then it was over just like that. I think this situation will make the younger players realize how quickly things end.

The JV team had a record of 8-5 when the season stopped. They were getting better and better with each game. They competed in the Bowie Tournament, the Wichita Falls High School tournament and the Iowa Park tournament. They played some tough teams and they showed they could play with anyone.

They were learning how we played the game and all the different situations that could arise in a game. They will be a big part of this program in the future.

Varsity had a record of 4-5 when things stopped. We ran a multitude of lineups out in the tournament games in hopes of finding the right combination. We had 13 players and each one of them had something good to contribute to the team.

Every person played multiple positions and they never complained. It was a chance to see which of the young guys were ready to handle the grind of varsity competition. They all stepped up in big situations and all came through multiple times.

As a coaching staff we were getting more excited as district games were approaching. We realized we had a lot of pitchers that could get the job done in any situation; of the 13 players we had eight that pitched multiple innings for us. It took the younger guys a little bit to get used to facing varsity pitching, and they were getting better with each game and the older guys with experience were being great leaders.

I could talk all day about what each player meant to this program, but the hardest part for the coaching staff when it all ended was the disappointment we had for the four seniors not getting to finish their senior year. They were a big part of what we had accomplished and what we were going to accomplish if the season had continued. It is going to be hard to put into words what they meant to this program.

Two seniors that will be missed more than anyone knows are Wendy Ortiz and Delaynee Gregory. They have been our managers and statisticians for four years. They were a big part of this program and we will miss all the little things they did each day in practice and games. I know they will be very hard to replace.

The things I am going to miss most about not finishing the season is the comradery this group had and how much fun we were having as the season progressed. We are still excited about next year with all the other players we have returning and expect big things from this group in the future.

