Bowie Community Room reno wins approval for new city offices

After being on and off for the past few years, the renovation of the community room for use as city offices won approval this week.

The city council once more debated the need and reviewed the bidders, but in the end, went with the project unanimously.

In February, the architect firm of Bundy, Young, Sims and Potter of Wichita Falls prepared design specs. In late March the city advertised for bids locally, but did not receive any proposal. The bid area was expanded and four companies offered bids ranging from $189,750 to $282,000.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said during the review of the bidders by the architects, and negotiating with the two low bidders they found a few areas to change which reduced the low bid from Gary Baker Construction of Wichita Falls to $170,990.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.