Bowie girl’s basketball coach reflects on season

Submitted by Coach Joe Crabb

The 2019-2020 Lady Rabbit basketball season was one for books. All three teams showed great improvement throughout the year with the gains outweighing the losses.

Our varsity season was unpredictable. Pre-season and district proved to be tough until our highlight win against Childress, which gave us the momentum heading into play-offs. We found disappointment in close losses and celebrated big wins.

Going into the playoff game against Peaster we had an idea of what we were up against. They won our tournament. Had two guards that could shoot lights out. We showed up and demonstrated true fight and grit and pulled out the win.

We started off with a battle against Cisco, but in true Lady Rabbit fashion found a way to win with an outstanding defensive push.

I would wrap up our play-off run with one word: exciting. I full heartedly believe that the difficult pre-season and district play prepared us for those moments. I am pleased with the outcome of this season and so thankful for the work and determination these girls had. It was a memorable season.

I would like to give a special “thank you” to our student managers Kaitlyn Crawford, Katy Higgins and Hadlee Jones. These three young ladies keep us coaches organized and do a lot of things behind the scenes that go unnoticed. We could not do what we do without them. Also, special thanks to our trainer, Thomas Fielding. He does an outstanding job of keeping our athletes healthy for the rugged season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.