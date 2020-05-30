Bowie girl’s track season cut short

There was an error in getting this story by the Bowie News staff to run with the other Bowie athletic awards stories in the May 23rd issue. We apologize for the error.

Submitted by Coach Sarah Miller

The 2020 Lady Rabbit track team was packed with talent, but unfortunately our track season was cut short and we are left to wonder what might have been. In my heart I already know that multiple regional and possible state appearances would have been had by our girls. It is hard as a coach to see so much potential in our kids and not able to see it come to fruition.

This season was full of talent. We had large numbers of younger kids and a strong, core group of upperclassmen. Our girls worked relentlessly, they pushed through very tough workouts, showed up every day with commitment, dedication and usually a smile on their face (depending on the day, Wednesdays smiles were hard to be found). It was my pleasure to coach them and cannot wait to see what the future brings for these athletes.

We are very fortunate to have a large number of girls returning next year, however we are having to say goodbye to three of our stand-out senior athletes who have poured their heart into our program for four years and helped to make it the success that it is. Their work ethic and leadership is an inspiration to our younger athletes. I want to personally thank them for allowing me to coach them. It has been a privilege and a blessing to me.

I would also like to thank some other very important people to our program, our managers Hadlee Jones and Evelyn Allen. Without them keeping us organized and collecting times we would not be able to accomplish the things we were able to.

From the bottom of my heart I thank you. Also our booster club for tirelessly working to get the funds necessary to get our athletes what they need to be successful and purchasing our uniforms and sweats this year.

