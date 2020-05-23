Bowie golf coach reflects on season that was cut short

Submitted by

Coach Matthew Miller

The boy’s team had a goal to begin the year, and that goal sounded something like this: two time district champions and qualifying for the state golf tournament in Austin.

Although we weren’t able to accomplish that goal, because of the obvious, I could not be more proud of our boys’ golf team this year. We had high expectations of ourselves, and they were able to reach those expectations in the tournaments we did get to play.

The members of this year’s Jackrabbit golf team were Riley Harris, Parker Price, Jay Anderson, Hunter Wade, Ayden Hodges, Hunter Duke, Carter Fallis, Chandler Bell and Camden Starnes. These young men competed in a dual with Boyd, at the Graham Steers Invitational, the Rider Raider Invitational and the Jackrabbit Invitational.

The young men won every tournament that we played in. As a team our score improved every week with a low of 330 in our final tournament before COVID-19. I am beyond proud of these young men for the way that they competed this year.

Our boys golf most valuable player is Riley Harris. He was our best player throughout the season. The time commitment that he has shown to this sport is unbelievable. He has worked very hard for everything that he has earned.

The team was getting better and better each tournament.



This year’s Lady Rabbit golf team enjoyed a good season. We began the year with about eight girls which eventually dwindled down to four girls and we ended the year with five girls. The five girls who ended up competing this year were: Halle Duvall, Kenzee Jaresh, Macee McCollum, Rylie Vieth and Neely Price.

These girls were able to compete in one dual at Runaway Bay against Boyd, a tournament at 4A Graham, and the Lady Rabbit Invitational at Twisted Oaks in Bowie. These girls were constantly improving, and I was impressed with how these girls worked and with how coachable they each were.

At each dual and tournament they showed improvement in their scores. Some of them even improved by more than 10 strokes from tournament to tournament. At our final tournament of the year we were able to win second place as a team, and then COVID-19 hit..

Our only award is most valuable player and that goes to Halle Duvall. Duvall has only been playing for a little over a year and the improvement she has shown bodes well for the future since she is only a sophomore.

She works very hard at her craft, and she was our best golfer throughout the course of the season. I am glad we get her back for the next two years.

