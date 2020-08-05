Bowie News Yard of the Month sign is stolen

The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest is the victim of a theft who stole the sign out of the April winner’s yard this week.

Two weeks ago, Julia Davis was presented with the April Yard of the Month award, but Wednesday she discovered the sign was missing from her front yard flower bed. A wallet was found in the driveway, but police report it is unclear if it belongs to the culprit.

The Bowie News brought back Yard of the Month at the urging of Beautify Our Bowie as a way to support efforts to beautify the community. Interest has grown with more a dozen nominees during last season’s contest. Things were looking good for this year’s contest as the opening winner was selected.

A police report has been filed, but it is uncertain if the sign will be found. The News hopes to continue the contest, but the May award may be delayed depending on when a new sign can be obtained.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Bowie Police at 872-2251.