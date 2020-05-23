Bowie powerlifting coach reflects on season

Submitted by

Coach Joshua Kreger

The Bowie powerlifting team was having a great 2020 season before it was cut a little short.

Our preseason began in December with early morning lifting sessions four days a week. Many of my athletes pulled double duty, going to after school practices for various other sports in addition to our early morning workouts. Coach Rolando Sandoval and I had 21 male athletes and 10 female athletes in powerlifting this year.

We had eight girls qualify for regionals; Jesse Henry, Sierra Skinner, Emma Skinner, Meridythe Metzler, Ashley Aguirre, Kerstin Kindsfather, Katie Boyles and Chelsea Price. Sierra, Emma, Kindsfather, and Price qualified for state this year and were ready to have their best meets yet, but unfortunately, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

We had 13 boys qualify for regionals; Raiden Brezina, Roman Rivas, Colton Covington, Ethan Meyers, Joshua Martinez, Devin Melton, Esteban Ortiz, Jr. Castillo, Bryan Arellano, Coleton Price and Tyson Herron.

My two seniors were Tyson Herron and Sierra Skinner. Herron was a hardworking athlete who raised his total by 165 pounds from last year to qualify for the 2020 regionals.

His personal best total this season was 1340 pounds.

Sierra Skinner also had a successful season qualifying for state for the second year in a row. Her personal best total this year was 610 pounds in the 105-pound weight class. We are sad to see both of these dedicated athletes graduate. They both set great examples of hard work and determination.

