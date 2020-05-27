Bowie students help in clean up efforts

Following the F1 tornado that stormed through Bowie on Friday night, Saturday was the start of trying to pick the pieces back up.

Bowie High School Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said he and his family were lucky, but he knew there were plenty who had suffered damages around the community.

Taking to the Bowie Athletics Facebook page, he put out the message that anyone in the athletic family in need of help could reach out.

When he got word about those who needed some help, he contacted Bowie athletes.

Athletes were not the only students who pitched in. On Memorial Day, Tim Walker helped organized Future Farmers of America students to help clean up.

The group worked on eight different houses throughout the hot day.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.