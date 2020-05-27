Ad

Bowie students help in clean up efforts

05/27/2020 SPORTS 0

Tim Walker gathered FFA students to help clean up at eight different houses on Monday. He was joined by fellow parent Paul Williams and teacher Bryan Chisholm. The student volunteers were Jax Williams, Kaz Williams, Kaitlyn Crawford, Mackenzie Walker, Landyn Walker, Ashlyn Harrington and Sterling Harrington. (Photo by Bryan Chisholm)

Following the F1 tornado that stormed through Bowie on Friday night, Saturday was the start of trying to pick the pieces back up.
Bowie High School Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said he and his family were lucky, but he knew there were plenty who had suffered damages around the community.
Taking to the Bowie Athletics Facebook page, he put out the message that anyone in the athletic family in need of help could reach out.
When he got word about those who needed some help, he contacted Bowie athletes.
Athletes were not the only students who pitched in. On Memorial Day, Tim Walker helped organized Future Farmers of America students to help clean up.
The group worked on eight different houses throughout the hot day.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes