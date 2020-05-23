Bowie tennis coach reflects on shortened season

Submitted by

Coach Landon Wesley

The Bowie tennis team had a promising year this spring, which we are looking forward to seeing carry over into their first fall season.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Rabbits will be graduating two senior girls: Lily Martinez and Alex Sakel. Both of these girls are team players and adapted to change really well. As a new coach coming in, I wanted to move people around and see what all they could do, and these girls were supportive of that.

Sakel played on a strong girl’s doubles team with Brylie Green. Martinez was a strong singles player, where she had recently won some matches and advanced to medal rounds. On the boy’s side we were very young. We had no seniors or juniors, we were all underclassmen.

