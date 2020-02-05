Bowie’s Horton leaving district

Bowie’s boy basketball coach Jonathon Horton is leaving the district after 13 years, the last two spent as the varsity basketball coach.

Bowie boy’s basketball coach Jonathon Horton let Athletic Director Cory Mandrell know it was his plan to leave Bowie at the end of the school year.

The pair came to the mutual decision it would be best for both parties if Horton left for another district once the school year is over said Mandrell.

Horton spent 13 years at Bowie Independent School District. He had a 21-38 record in his two seasons as the head coach of the Jackrabbit program.

Serving as the lead assistant under Doug Boxell in his five seasons at Bowie, Horton took over head coaching duties when Boxell left for Krum following winning the state title in 2018. It was his first varsity boy’s basketball head coaching job.

The Jackrabbits were district runners-up and made it to the area round of the playoffs in Horton’s first season, but missed the playoffs this past season.

Horton did not return the Bowie News attempts to contact him.

Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said he posted the job opening at the beginning of the week.

“In the short time I was able to be around Jonathon, I had many good conversations with him,” Mandrell said. “He’s very intelligent and his future is bright.”

