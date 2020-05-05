September 27, 1930 – March 30, 2020

GAINESVILLE – Carolyn Mary (Wiesman) Walterscheid Hoyt, 89, died on March 30, 2020 at Gainesville Nursing and Rehab in Gainesville.

Graveside services were on April 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A memorial mass for her will take place at 10 a.m. on May 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She was born in San Antonio on Sept. 27, 1930 to Mary Emma Wiesman and lived in Muenster most of her life. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and on April 4, 1951 married Joe Henry Walterscheid.

They made their home in Muenster where they raised their four children. After Joe Henry’s death in 1987, she later married Clarence Hoyt. Carolyn worked as a waitress at Rohmer’s restaurant for many years and then at the Jerrell Sewing Factory.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Walterscheid, Denton, Pam, Gainesville, Gary Joe Walterscheid, Muenster, and Karen Walterscheid, Dallas; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren along with and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muenster Museum or Home Hospice of Cooke County.