Cattlewomen offering scholarships in area

The Wichita Falls Area CattleWomen are offering scholarships to students who have graduated from Wichita, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Jack, Young or Montague County.

They must be at least a sophomore in college, majoring in an agriculture field and have at least a 2.5 GPA.

Call Jane Ridenour at 940-586-0251 or Pat Shores at 940-692-6985 for an application.

Please return the application by June 1.