The Wichita Falls Area CattleWomen are offering scholarships to students who have graduated from Wichita, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Jack, Young or Montague County.
They must be at least a sophomore in college, majoring in an agriculture field and have at least a 2.5 GPA.
Call Jane Ridenour at 940-586-0251 or Pat Shores at 940-692-6985 for an application.
Please return the application by June 1.
Cattlewomen offering scholarships in area
