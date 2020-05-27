The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic shut down America starting in mid-March and one of the biggest impacts were our schools and their senior classes.

The traditional commencement season activities such as prom were put on hold and in the end cancelled for many. The Class of 2020 may not want to remember how COVID-19 changed their lives, but there is no doubt this unprecedented event will make history.

The Bowie News presents its annual Graduation Keepsake special section inside today’s Bowie News. See seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue. Congratulations to them all.