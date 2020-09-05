Commissioners to meet Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. May 11 in the courthouse annex.

This meeting will be broadcast on a video link located on the county webpage.

During the regular meeting an executive session is scheduled for personnel matters.

Back in open session the court will consider participating in the county transportation infrastructure fund grant program. This is a second round of grant funding from the state for road repairs related to energy production with $250 million budgeted.

Montague County may receive $365,179 in the 80-20 match with state funds. Back in 2014 the county received a little more than $2.6 million among the precinct. Counties have one month, April 27-May 27 in which to apply. If all counties don’t participate Montague County’s allocation could increase.

Other topics for Monday include a finance contract in precinct three for the purchase of two motorgraders; replat of six lots in Top O’The Lake, Rolling Oaks Estates; budget adjustments related to antivirus licenses and gravel to part-time in precinct four; mitigation plan and COVID-19 operational updates.