County mitigation plan goes up for public hearing

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will conduct a public hearing on the hazard mitigation plan at 8:45 a.m. on May 11 in the courthouse annex.

The development of this hazard mitigation plan was coordinated by the Nortex Regional Planning Commission working through a $500,000 grant for a 10-county area that includes: Montague, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Wilbarger and Young. Each county provided a 25 percent match, much of which came in the form of planning participation.

It has been almost two years since work on the plan kicked off in the counties. Teams were formed representing the counties, and their participating cities and school districts. In Montague County, all three incorporated cities took part, Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo, with the schools districts of Bowie, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley participating.

While the document is nearly 300 pages, the index notes the county plan, plus the plan submitted by the other entities. After the plans were completed, they were submitted to the state emergency management program for approval and then the Federal Emergency Management Agency for action.

