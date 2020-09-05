County virus cases sees two more; only 2 still active

Montague County recorded two more “official” Coronavirus cases this week boosting its total number of cases to nine; however, only two remain active.

The eighth case was confirmed on Wednesday and is a male between 45-50 in Nocona. The seventh case confirmed on May 1 is a female from Bowie between the age of 65-70.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health authority, said those two cases are considered the only active ones as of May 8 with the patients recovering at home.

McCaig said the ninth case which was finally confirmed by the state apparently got bogged down in the state health service process of address confirmation. A female from Bowie, age group 60-65, was tested April 8 and returned positive. This case was listed as pending as of April 20 and not until this week was the address confirmed after her quarantine period was up.

McCaig said this has been a big issue with state reporting and local officials have offered to handle and address confirmation at a local level if the state cannot access the patient by phone or social media. In this last case the person did not have a cell phone or computer access.

Friday the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 78 people tested in Montague County with nine positive cases, six recoveries and one fatality.