DPS will be out in force during holiday weekend

As family and friends break free from shelter in place orders and begin to plan their Memorial Day celebration, everyone is encouraged to plan while they can and designate a sober ride. Impairment begins with the first drink.

Texas law enforcement officers will be out in force during the Memorial Day weekend looking for impaired drivers. Failing to drive sober immensely increases the chance of being arrested for a Driving While Intoxicated ticket.

“We want all the citizens of Montague County to make it home safely this weekend. No one wins when you drink and drive or use impairing drugs and drive,” said Melanie Potter, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent for Montague County.

Plan ahead by using a non-drinking driver or a taxi/rideshare service to get home safely. If that is not an option, sleep at a friend’s house.

For information on free alcohol awareness programs through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC program in College Station, visit: watchurbac.tamu.edu, or call: 979-862-1911.