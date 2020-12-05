February 7, 1943 – May 9, 2020

MONTAGUE – Dr. David Ray Brewer, 77, Montague, TX went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 9, 2020.

A graveside service celebrating his life, was at 11 a.m. on May 12 at the Montague Cemetery, with Pastor Charles Nichols officiating.

Family received friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

David was born Feb. 7, 1943 to Walter and Frances Brewer. He graduated from Forestburg Independent School District. David received his bachelor degree from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls where he played basketball all four years and was a member of the 1965 national finals tournament team. He earned his master and doctorate of education from North Texas State University.

In the short 77 years he was on this earth, he impacted the lives of many people. David was a positive role model as a math teacher, basketball and football coach, middle school principal and superintendent for over 45 years. He was a founding member of the Forestburg Independent School District Education Foundation and an active member of the Montague County Retired School Personnel.

David loved his family beyond measure. He was married for 56 years to his high school sweetheart Wanda ‘Jody’ Johnson Brewer. Two daughters and five grandchildren later, there are too many memories of farming, fishing, laughing and holidays to mention. While love of his family and friends was paramount, more important was his love of God. For David, the Bible was not just a good book it was the manual by which to live his life and lead his family. This was evident in the way he loved and served God as a music director, Sunday school teacher, deacon, mentor and confidant.

David was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Paul Brewer.

David is survived by his wife Jody; daughters JaNae Paddock, Ponder; and RaeAnn Keck, Ponder; brother Keith Brewer and wife Cindy, Corinth; sister-in-law Louise Brewer, Whitesboro; Grandchildren Alexandria Zuleta and husband Ed, Kara Paddock, Kinley Keck and Lilly Keck; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. This is not ‘goodbye’, it is ‘we will see you soon.’

For those who wish to make donations in David’s memory, they may be made to the Forestburg Education Foundation, P.O. Box 415, Forestburg, TX 76239. Or the Montague County Retired School Personnel Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 223, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

