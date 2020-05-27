F1 tornado hits Bowie Friday, massive damage to buildings

By BARBARA GREEN

An F1 tornado tore through the heart of Bowie on May 22 damaging or destroying more than 106 businesses and 316 residences. Throughout the weekend citizens started picking up the pieces with the help of neighbors and a barrage of state and area resources.

Graduation day

Last Friday was an exciting day in Bowie as the high school senior class was celebrated with a huge down town parade providing a new tradition to what has been a non-traditional graduation season thanks to COVID-19. With everyone looking forward to commencement at 8 p.m. at Jackrabbit Stadium, no one had any idea things were about to change for the community.

Graduation was cancelled about an hour before tornado sirens started going off at 8:28 p.m. as emergency communications teams and the weather service issued the tornado warnings.

One funnel was seen outside Bellevue at the edge of Montague County and other swirling formations were being watched as the system moved closer. The F1 tornado arrived in the midst of heavy rain, straight line winds and hail of varying sizes.

Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris and Gary Steelman of Samaritan’s Purse at Sunday’s press briefing. (Photo by Barbara Green)

A crane lifts a roof from a building on Smythe Street. (Courtesy photo)