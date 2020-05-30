Fire destroys home Wednesday night

The home of Donnie and Rilla Powers on Brushy Road was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night.

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire call at 8:43 p.m. on May 27 to a home located at 3066 Farm-to-Market Road 3043.

Assistant Fire Chief Kavin Heugatter said several of the firefighters were familiar with Mrs. Powers who was their teacher in high school. The fire is believed to have started from a lawnmower that was parked by the house after mowing the yard.

Heugatter said the homeowner reportedly went inside the house to take a shower, and when a neighbor saw the smoke, he went to warn them. There were no injuries in the fire.

After arriving at the house, it was vented through the roof and was fully engulfed with heavy flames and smoke. Two vehicles also were involved.

Other departments were called to assist including the City of Bowie, Sunset, Montague and Stoneburg Fire Departments.