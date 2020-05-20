Four more senior classes await graduation events

The unprecedented graduation season for the Class of 2020 continues this week with ceremonies planned for Bowie, Forestburg, Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley.

Bowie High School will host graduation at Jackrabbit Stadium at 8 p.m. on May 22. The class is being led by Macie McCollum, valedictorian and Aslyn Davis, salutatorian.

Forestburg High School will present diplomas at 7 p.m. on May 22 at the football field. Backup dates are May 24 or 25.

Valedictorian of the class is Katelyn Park and Riley Sandusky is the salutatorian.

Gold-Burg High School will graduate at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the football field. Valedictorian is Preslie Darden and salutatorian is Nicole Tinerella.

Prairie Valley High School graduates at 9 a.m. at the athletic field. Brock Tompkins is class valedictorian and Adam Priddy is salutatorian.

Each school has very specific rules for the ceremony ranging from reservations to tickets and assigned parking, plus health screening. Read the full story with all the details in the mid-week Bowie News.