May 18, 1962 – May 21, 2020

BRECKENRIDGE – Gary Lynn Whitaker, 58, Breckenridge died May 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls.

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. on May 27 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie, with Pastors Gregg Shaw and Justin Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Family recieved friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Whitaker was born on May 18, 1962 in Bowie to Jerry A. Whitaker and Dorothy A. (Williams) Whitaker. He grew up in the town of Bowie with his twin sister Sherry and younger sister, Kay.

Whitaker joined the US Army where he proudly served from 1982-1984 in the Airborne Infantry as a paratrooper. He also served in the Army Reserves from 1984-1988. Whitaker served in Panama, Honduras, and El Salvador.

He joined the police force where he served in Bowie, Graham, Grayson County, Saint Jo, Muenster, Cooke County Sheriff, Archer City, Archer County Sheriff, Jacksboro and then retired from Breckenridge.

Whitaker was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Dorothy Whitaker and Dedra Lynn.

He is survived by his twin sister Sherry Dorman; his sister Kay Maxwell; and numourous nieces, nephews, cousins and the many men and women in blue who he proudly served alongside.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.