Gear up for free fishing day on June 6

AUSTIN – The first Saturday in June each year is designated as Free Fishing Day in the state of Texas. Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license on June 6, 2020.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department inland fisheries director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) offers multiple resources to provide fun, high quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and all ages.

Fishing 101 – Learn the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos. Resources for how to get started, safety, supplies and gear, casting and baiting, and cleaning and storing fish can be found on the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage.

Find a Place to Fish close to Home – Texas offers numerous lakes and rivers that the public can access to fish throughout the state. Check out the May issue of Fish Texas to learn more about how you can find the perfect spot nearby! Included in this issue is the Lake Finder where anglers can Search by region or alphabetically if you have a specific lake already in mind. Access to information and fishing tips on more than 150 lakes are available. Also, check out community fishing lakes which can be great options as well.

Saltwater Fishing from a Pier – There are numerous fishing piers that are wheelchair accessible and available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are a great place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. Public access sites can be found in every bay system.

Help the Conservation Effort with your License Purchase – Did you know that 100% of your fishing license fees go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking, that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish? For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD licenses page.

A great value is the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package for Texas residents, which allows anglers to fish in fresh and salt water. It’s valid from the date of purchase through the end of the purchase month of the next license year. (Example: License purchased on March 13, 2020 expires March 31, 2021)

Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.

If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.