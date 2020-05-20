Gold-Burg give athletic awards

Gold-Burg Independent School District released its individual athletic awards this week.

The Iron Bear Award, given to the top athletes each year that represents Gold-Burg went to Kani Grace and Taylor Lyons.

In boy’s athletics, athletic director Leo Murguia gave honors to all-district performers, with Grace and Will Hodges earning first team honors in football and Jacob Reno earning second team honors in basketball.

“Heart-felt appreciation to the coaching staff of Gold-Burg ISD,” Murguia said. “Each of them possesses a style of leadership that is unique to them and at the same time effective. It was obvious to me that they truly care about their student-athletes and at all times only wanted what was best for them.”

Girl’s Coach Cheryl Cromleigh had several team awards given to her athletes in volleyball, tennis and cross country. Those awards will be in the paper.

“It was a season with lots of memorable moments and hard-fought battles that made these girls hungry for more,” Cromleigh said. “I am so proud of the Lady Bears and their improvements and their willingness to learn and fight to the bitter end. Go Lady Bears you made me proud.”

