Gold-Burg ISD losing Roger Ellis as superintendent

Gold-Burg Independent School District has begun the search for a new superintendent as Roger Ellis notified the board he is the lone finalist for the same position at Rio Hondo ISD near Harlingen.

The board met for a called session April 27 and engaged Region 9 Education Service Center to assist with the search. Ellis has served the district since October 2013. The job will be advertised through May 10.

In a letter to the board Ellis said the Gold-Burg family will continue to hold to high expectations as they work toward great things in the future as they continue the work they all started. Rio Hondo is a 4A district with about 1,824 students. Ellis said it was an exciting change his family was looking forward to undertaking. He expected to sign his new contract on May 13.

At the April 23 board meeting resignations were accepted from Cody Bodine, high school coach and teacher. The resignation of Principal Thomas Flincham was accepted last month, but the board has opted to wait until a new superintendent is on board before interviewing candidates.

The district is considering graduation ceremonies on May 23, but plans have not been set. A technology lending grant has been received for $39,000. About $7,000 was spent on hot spots, while the rest will go to computers and calculators.