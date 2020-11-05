When:

Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Where:

Online Webinar – REGISTER HERE

About the Event:

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series – West Texas will provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with timely, relevant, actionable information on COVID-19 recovery resources. Businesses will also get the chance to connect with local experts and support systems. The agenda will include:

Update on programs in the CARES Act

Workforce-related topics such as hiring, benefits, payroll and unemployment

Live Q&A with the experts

Featured speakers will include an expert from the Texas Workforce Commission, U.S. Small Business Administration as well as local Small Business Development Centers.

This webinar is hosted in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, Dumas Economic Development Corporation, Levelland Area Chamber of Commerce, Levelland Economic Development Corporation and Monahans Chamber of Commerce.

