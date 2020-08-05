July 28, 1957 – May 3, 2020

MONTAGUE – J. Jeffrey Adkins, 63, died May 3, 2020.

Adkins will be buried at the Tage Family Cemetery in Montague County. A memorial remembrance will take place in September at Decoration Day.

He was born July 28, 1957 to the late Martha and Carl Adkins, Montague. In his youth, he participated in the Cub Scouts, Special Olympics and went to camp.

He is survived by his Aunt Christie Teakel, Wichita Falls; his Aunt Tricia Barnett Monfrey, Dallas; sister, Peggy Cornish; nephews Greg and Aaron; niece Faye, California; brother, Bradley H. Adkins, Arlington; as well as many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.